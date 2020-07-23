AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Klindworth (left) and Senior Airman Colin Meyers, both 354th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program (AFREP) technicians, assemble a basketball arcade game at the Eielson Community Center on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 23, 2020. Due to the nature of their job AFREP technicians do not have technical orders to guide the repair, instead they rely on knowledge and schematics to complete repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

