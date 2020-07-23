Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades [Image 6 of 8]

    AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Klindworth (left) and Senior Airman Colin Meyers, both 354th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program (AFREP) technicians, assemble a basketball arcade game at the Eielson Community Center on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 23, 2020. Due to the nature of their job AFREP technicians do not have technical orders to guide the repair, instead they rely on knowledge and schematics to complete repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 14:56
    Photo ID: 6289028
    VIRIN: 200723-F-HJ760-1055
    Resolution: 6568x4385
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades
    AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades
    AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades
    AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades
    AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades
    AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades
    AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades
    AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFREP: Eielson&rsquo;s jack-of-all-trades

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT