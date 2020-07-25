Soldiers with the Michigan Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment execute a fire mission during exercise Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 26, 2020. Northern Strike integrates joint operations in a realistic training environment incorporating service members from throughout the U.S. military as well as international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 13:32
|Photo ID:
|6288830
|VIRIN:
|200725-A-WU705-206
|Resolution:
|4928x3285
|Size:
|14.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Northern Strike 20 [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
