Soldiers with the Michigan Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment, prepare 155mm artillery shells to be fired during a fire mission as part of exercise Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 26, 2020. Northern Strike integrates joint operations in a realistic training environment incorporating service members from throughout the U.S. military as well as international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 13:32 Photo ID: 6288827 VIRIN: 200725-A-WU705-244 Resolution: 4928x3285 Size: 13.27 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Strike 20 [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.