    Northern Strike 20 [Image 11 of 13]

    Northern Strike 20

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the Michigan Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment, prepare 155mm artillery shells to be fired during a fire mission as part of exercise Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 26, 2020. Northern Strike integrates joint operations in a realistic training environment incorporating service members from throughout the U.S. military as well as international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 13:32
    Photo ID: 6288827
    VIRIN: 200725-A-WU705-244
    Resolution: 4928x3285
    Size: 13.27 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 20 [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

