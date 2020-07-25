Northern Strike 20

Army Sgt. Nicholas Nunn, right, an artillery gun chief with the Michigan Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment, verifies the round is correct while he and his crew execute an artillery fire mission during exercise Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 26, 2020. Northern Strike integrates joint operations in a realistic training environment incorporating service members from throughout the U.S. military as well as international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

