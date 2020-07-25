Soldiers with the Michigan Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment, dig out an area to lower the stablaizing spades of thier M777 155mm howitzer as they set up their firing position during exercise Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 26, 2020. Northern Strike integrates joint operations in a realistic training environment incorporating service members from throughout the U.S. military as well as international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 13:32
|Photo ID:
|6288826
|VIRIN:
|200725-A-WU705-111
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|23.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Northern Strike 20 [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
