PHILIPPINE SEA (July 28, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) fires a mark 45 5 inch gun during a live fire exercise. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 12:41
|Photo ID:
|6288747
|VIRIN:
|200728-N-AJ005-2094
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|677.1 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Mustin Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT