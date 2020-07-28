PHILIPPINE SEA (July 28, 2020) A portrait of Quartermaster 3rd Class Micaela Rivera, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), standing watch as quartermaster of the watch. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 12:41
|Photo ID:
|6288715
|VIRIN:
|200728-N-AJ005-1003
|Resolution:
|4975x3554
|Size:
|656.85 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Environmental Portraits aboard USS Mustin [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
