USS Mustin Conducts Live Fire Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 28, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) fires a mark 45 5 inch gun during a live fire exercise. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA