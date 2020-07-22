An F-35A Lightning II from the 388th Fighter Wing, based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flies in formation with a 191st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker. The 388th FW operates 78 F-35A's, and reached full warfighting capability in December of 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 10:13 Photo ID: 6288548 VIRIN: 200722-F-EN152-0220 Resolution: 3460x2303 Size: 193.69 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightning Refuels Over Utah [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.