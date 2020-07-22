Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Refuels Over Utah [Image 4 of 5]

    Lightning Refuels Over Utah

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    An F-35A Lightning II from the 388th Fighter Wing, based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flies in formation with a 191st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker. The 388th FW operates 78 F-35A's, and reached full warfighting capability in December of 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 10:13
    Photo ID: 6288548
    VIRIN: 200722-F-EN152-0220
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Refuels Over Utah [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stratotanker
    pilot
    fighter
    aerial refueling
    KC-135
    388th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II
    stealth aircraft

