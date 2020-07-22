An F-35A Lightning II from the 388th Fighter Wing, based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Utah on July 22, 2020. The 388th FW operates 78 F-35A's, and reached full warfighting capability in December of 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 10:13 Photo ID: 6288549 VIRIN: 200722-F-EN152-0112 Resolution: 3839x2555 Size: 330.04 KB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightning Refuels Over Utah [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.