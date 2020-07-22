Lightning Refuels Over Utah

An F-35A Lightning II from the 388th Fighter Wing, based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Utah on July 22, 2020. The F-35A is a versatile 9G capable aircraft, designed to replace aging aircraft such as the F-16 and A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)

