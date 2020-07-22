An F-35A Lightning II from the 388th Fighter Wing, based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Utah on July 22, 2020. The F-35A is a versatile 9G capable aircraft, designed to replace aging aircraft such as the F-16 and A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 10:13
|Photo ID:
|6288545
|VIRIN:
|200722-F-EN152-0076
|Resolution:
|3996x2660
|Size:
|190.26 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lightning Refuels Over Utah [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
