Lightning Refuels Over Utah

An F-35A Lightning II from the 388th Fighter Wing, based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flies in formation with a 191st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker. The 191st ARS is a Utah Air National Guard unit based out of Salt Lake City, Utah that provides aerial refueling to Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, as well as allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)

