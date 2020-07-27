U.S. Air Force Capt. Greg Flis, 103rd Medical Group nurse practitioner, affixes labels to COVID-19 testing tubes at the Governor William A. O’Neill Hartford State Armory, Hartford, Connecticut, July 27, 2020. The Connecticut National Guard assembled 107,000 COVID-19 test kits in five days the week prior, and is working to do so again this week in an effort to expand the state’s testing stockpile. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 16:13
|Photo ID:
|6287832
|VIRIN:
|200727-Z-DY403-002
|Resolution:
|6388x4563
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|HARTFORD, CT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Connecticut National Guard assembles 107,000 COVID-19 test kits in five days [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
