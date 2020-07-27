Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut National Guard assembles 107,000 COVID-19 test kits in five days [Image 2 of 6]

    Connecticut National Guard assembles 107,000 COVID-19 test kits in five days

    WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Soldiers from the Connecticut National Guard offload tri-wall containers of COVID-19 test kits at the Windsor Locks Readiness Center, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, July 27, 2020. The Connecticut National Guard assembled 107,000 COVID-19 test kits in five days the week prior, and is working to do so again this week in an effort to expand the state’s testing stockpile. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 16:13
    Photo ID: 6287829
    VIRIN: 200727-Z-DY403-073
    Resolution: 5717x4084
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut National Guard assembles 107,000 COVID-19 test kits in five days [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Connecticut National Guard assembles 107,000 COVID-19 test kits in five days

    Testing
    Connecticut National Guard
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID-19 Testing

