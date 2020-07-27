Soldiers from the 1-102nd Infantry Regiment assemble COVID-19 test kits at the Governor William A. O’Neill Hartford State Armory, Hartford, Connecticut, July 27, 2020. The Connecticut National Guard assembled 107,000 COVID-19 test kits in five days the week prior, and is working to do so again this week in an effort to expand the state’s testing stockpile. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 16:13 Photo ID: 6287831 VIRIN: 200727-Z-DY403-013 Resolution: 5161x4129 Size: 4.81 MB Location: HARTFORD, CT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut National Guard assembles 107,000 COVID-19 test kits in five days [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.