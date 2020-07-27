Soldiers from the Connecticut National Guard offload tri-wall containers of COVID-19 test kits at the Windsor Locks Readiness Center, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, July 27, 2020. The Connecticut National Guard assembled 107,000 COVID-19 test kits in five days the week prior, and is working to do so again this week in an effort to expand the state’s testing stockpile. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 16:13 Photo ID: 6287830 VIRIN: 200727-Z-DY403-046 Resolution: 6502x4644 Size: 5.76 MB Location: WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut National Guard assembles 107,000 COVID-19 test kits in five days [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.