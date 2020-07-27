Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Engineering Character [Image 4 of 4]

    Engineering Character

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Maj Richard Nova stands with cadets at Maxwell AFB, Alabama, as they enter the final days of Field Training. Cadets will then begin the first of three training sessions where Maj Nova serves on temporary duty as a Flight Training Officer. He normally serves as an Operations Officer at AFROTC Detachment 159, University of Central Florida (CE Weekly photo courtesy of Maj Richard Nova).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 08:46
    Photo ID: 6287101
    VIRIN: 200727-F-KB839-004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineering Character [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engineering Character
    Engineering Character
    Engineering Character
    Engineering Character

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Engineering Character

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    AF
    ROTC
    USAF
    CE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT