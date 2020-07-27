Engineering Character

Maj Richard Nova stands with cadets at Maxwell AFB, Alabama, as they enter the final days of Field Training. Cadets will then begin the first of three training sessions where Maj Nova serves on temporary duty as a Flight Training Officer. He normally serves as an Operations Officer at AFROTC Detachment 159, University of Central Florida (CE Weekly photo courtesy of Maj Richard Nova).
