Engineering Character

Cadets at Texas State University listen to Col Jack Blalock, Commander of AFROTC Detachment 840, speak at Bobcat Stadium (CE Weekly photo courtesy of Col Jack Blalock).
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 08:46
|Photo ID:
|6287099
|VIRIN:
|200727-F-KB839-008
|Resolution:
|3724x2096
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
