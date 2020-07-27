Engineering Character

Capt Jordan Woods, Operations Flight Commander of AFROTC Detachment 855, joins cadets from Brigham Young University on the flight line as they get a glimpse into the USAF experience (CE Weekly photo courtesy of Capt Jordan Woods).
