    Engineering Character [Image 3 of 4]

    Engineering Character

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    While on a detachment visit, AFROTC Northeast Region Commander Col Tom Bongiovi shares a meal and hears from cadets at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (CE Weekly photo courtesy of Col Tom Bongiovi).

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 08:46
