Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and the Environment Bryan Gossage (right), meets with leadership from 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on July 25. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 07:41
|Photo ID:
|6287071
|VIRIN:
|200725-A-OH153-221
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Leaders Visit Romania [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dommnique Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
