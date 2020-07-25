Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Leaders Visit Romania [Image 4 of 4]

    Army Leaders Visit Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and the Environment Bryan Gossage (right), meets with leadership from 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on July 25. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Leaders Visit Romania [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dommnique Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

