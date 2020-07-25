Army Leaders Visit Romania

Brig Gen. Brett Sylvia, 1st Cavalry Division forward commander of rotational forces, visits the command teams of Army rotational units in Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on July 25. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
07.25.2020
07.27.2020
|6287068
|200725-A-OH153-142
|5472x3648
|4.17 MB
|Location:
MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|3
|0
|0
