Lt. Col. Jeremy Mchugh, Army Support Activity - Black Sea commander (left), shows Bryan Gossage, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and the Environment (right), the site of a future development on July 25 at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 07:41 Photo ID: 6287070 VIRIN: 200725-A-OH153-2060 Resolution: 4397x2931 Size: 2.58 MB Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Leaders Visit Romania [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dommnique Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.