Lt. Col. Jeremy Mchugh, Army Support Activity - Black Sea commander (left), shows Bryan Gossage, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and the Environment (right), the site of a future development on July 25 at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 07:41
|Photo ID:
|6287070
|VIRIN:
|200725-A-OH153-2060
|Resolution:
|4397x2931
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Leaders Visit Romania [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dommnique Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
