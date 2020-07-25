Army Leaders Visit Romania

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – Over the weekend, two U.S. Army senior leaders decided to pay a visit to Soldiers who are currently serving in the Black Sea region of Europe.

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and the Environment Bryan Gossage, spent the day talking to Soldiers and touring base facilities with Brig Gen. Brett Sylvia, 1st Cavalry Division forward commander of rotational forces.

“The intent is to check on quality of life and see how we're supporting and serving our Soldiers in the region,” Gossage said.

He added the visit was needed to “emphasize the importance of our partnerships in the area.”

Multiple rotational units are currently serving throughout the region, to include Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division and the 101st Airborne Division.

The team spent time talking to local leaders as well as meeting with junior enlisted Soldiers to gain full perspective of local-military operations.

“It is absolutely invaluable to be able to spend time talking with the Soldiers here,” Sylvia said. “And to be able to get their bottom-up feedback on everything they are doing here for their training readiness and building with our Allies and partners.”

The visitors overall assessment of the area was one of pride and admiration for the work being done by Soldiers, Allies and partners at all levels.

“I'm very impressed, not only with the incredible professionalism of the Soldiers that we have here, but also the commitment of the area support group and, the Installation Management Command team here to be able to support them in these beautiful facilities,” Sylvia said.

