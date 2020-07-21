An AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade passes in front of the sun as it circles back for another run during Table VIII (team qualification) aerial gunnery at Range 301, Grafenwöhr Training Area on July 21. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 09:08 Photo ID: 6285965 VIRIN: 200721-A-KM584-656 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 20.76 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 9 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aerial gunnery [Image 29 of 29], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.