An AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade hovers low into a hide during Table VIII (team qualification) aerial gunnery at Range 301, Grafenwöhr Training Area on July 20. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2020 09:09
|Photo ID:
|6285963
|VIRIN:
|200720-A-KM584-386
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|25.93 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|9
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aerial gunnery [Image 29 of 29], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
