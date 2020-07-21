12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aerial gunnery

AH-64 Apache attack helicopters from 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted Table VIII (team qualification) aerial gunnery in close coordination with fire support teams from 2d Cavalry Regiment at Range 301, Grafenwöhr Training Area on July 21. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham; color photo changed to black & white)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2020 09:08
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
