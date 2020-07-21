Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aerial gunnery [Image 27 of 29]

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aerial gunnery

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    AH-64 Apache attack helicopters from 1-3 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted Table VIII (team qualification) aerial gunnery in close coordination with fire support teams from 2d Cavalry Regiment at Range 301, Grafenwöhr Training Area on July 21. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 09:08
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
