Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer

Cmdr. Dan Ursino is frocked to the rank of captain by Rear Adm. Peter Gautier, Coast Guard Pacific Area deputy commander, and his wife during a modified change-of-command ceremony aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast while moored in Astoria, Oregon, July 24, 2020. Cmdr. Craig Allen Jr. relieved Ursino as Steadfast’s commanding officer during the ceremony, presided over by Gautier. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Brandon Brooks.

