Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer [Image 5 of 8]

    Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Cmdr. Dan Ursino is frocked to the rank of captain by Rear Adm. Peter Gautier, Coast Guard Pacific Area deputy commander, and his wife during a modified change-of-command ceremony aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast while moored in Astoria, Oregon, July 24, 2020. Cmdr. Craig Allen Jr. relieved Ursino as Steadfast’s commanding officer during the ceremony, presided over by Gautier. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Brandon Brooks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 20:05
    Photo ID: 6285659
    VIRIN: 200724-G-G0200-1080
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer
    Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer
    Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer
    Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer
    Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer
    Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer
    Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer
    Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    USCG
    Astoria
    medium endurance cutter
    Coast Guard
    Change of command
    Pacific Area
    Gautier
    Steadfast
    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast
    WMEC 623

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT