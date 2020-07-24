Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer

Rear Adm. Peter Gautier, Coast Guard Pacific Area deputy commander, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Capt. Dan Ursino, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast’s (WMEC 623) commanding officer during a modified change-of-command ceremony aboard the cutter while moored in Astoria, Oregon, July 24, 2020. Cmdr. Craig Allen Jr. relieved Ursino as Steadfast’s commanding officer during the ceremony, presided over by Gautier. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Brandon Brooks.

