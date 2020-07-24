Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer

Capt. Dan Ursino, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast’s (WMEC 623) commanding officer addresses a small group of crew, family and community members during a modified change-of-command ceremony aboard the cutter while moored in Astoria, Oregon, July 24, 2020. Cmdr. Craig Allen Jr. relieved Ursino as Steadfast’s commanding officer during the ceremony, presided over by Rear Adm. Peter Gautier, deputy commander of Coast Guard Pacific Area in Alameda, California. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Brandon Brooks
