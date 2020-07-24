Capt. Dan Ursino (left) and Cmdr. Craig Allen Jr. (right) salute each other during a modified change-of-command ceremony aboard the cutter while moored in Astoria, Oregon, July 24, 2020. Allen relieved Ursino as Steadfast’s commanding officer during the ceremony, presided over by Rear Adm. Peter Gautier, Coast Guard Pacific Area deputy commander. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Brandon Brooks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 20:04 Photo ID: 6285661 VIRIN: 200724-G-G0200-1048 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.5 MB Location: ASTORIA, OR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter receives new commanding officer [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.