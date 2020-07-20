Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint medical training [Image 4 of 5]

    Joint medical training

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Combat medics with the 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a joint medical training operation with Soldiers with the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th ECAB at their mobilization station. The training event included a medical evacuation in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, handoff to medics on the ground and field ambulance transportation to a battalion aid station. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Zach Mateja)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 18:46
    Photo ID: 6285547
    VIRIN: 200724-Z-IK914-205
    Resolution: 540x720
    Size: 117.85 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint medical training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint medical training
    Joint medical training
    Joint medical training
    Joint medical training
    Joint medical training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    U.S. Central Command
    MEDEVAC
    Fort Hood
    CENTCOM
    Helicopters
    28th Infantry Division
    Deploy
    Black Hawk
    ambulance
    28th CAB
    28th
    evacuation
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    medical evacuation
    28th Combat Aviation Brigade
    army aviation
    628th Aviation Support Battalion
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Aviators
    Texas
    Helicopter
    medic
    mobilization
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    UH-60
    Aviator
    Annville
    PAARNG
    FTIG
    field ambulance
    ARNG
    28th ID
    1-137th AHB
    628th ASB
    137th
    PANG
    104th Aviation Regiment
    PNG
    Muir Army Airfield
    EAATS
    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    2-104th GSAB
    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
    28th ECAB
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site
    fly army
    Wings of Iron
    Roll on
    ARTCOVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT