Combat medics with the 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a joint medical training operation with Soldiers with the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th ECAB at their mobilization station. The training event included a medical evacuation in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, handoff to medics on the ground and field ambulance transportation to a battalion aid station. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Zach Mateja)
07.20.2020
07.24.2020
|6285504
|200724-Z-IK914-201
|4032x3024
|2.27 MB
FORT HOOD, TX, US
|3
|0
|0
