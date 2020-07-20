Combat medics with the 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a joint medical training operation with Soldiers with the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th ECAB at their mobilization station. The training event included a medical evacuation in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, handoff to medics on the ground and field ambulance transportation to a battalion aid station. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Zach Mateja)

