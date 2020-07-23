Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind The Scenes: 100th ARW airpower [Image 5 of 6]

    Behind The Scenes: 100th ARW airpower

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Cooper Murphy, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, turns on a power cart during pre-flight operations for a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, July, 23, 2020. The 100th Air Refueling Wing, conducts air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind The Scenes: 100th ARW airpower [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

