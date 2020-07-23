Airman 1st Class Cooper Murphy, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, turns on a power cart during pre-flight operations for a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, July, 23, 2020. The 100th Air Refueling Wing, conducts air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
This work, Behind The Scenes: 100th ARW airpower [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brandon Esau