First Lieutenant Travis Paul, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, right, and Tech. Sgt. Grant Ringenberg, 351st ARS boom operator, review flight plans at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 23, 2020. The 351st ARS provides operational air refueling, aeromedical evacuation, airlift and rapid contingency response options for U.S. and NATO fighter, bomber and support and reconnaissance aircraft in the European and African theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 12:20 Photo ID: 6284911 VIRIN: 200723-F-QO224-1003 Resolution: 5856x3776 Size: 1.04 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Behind The Scenes: 100th ARW airpower [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.