Captains Nicholas Boonstra, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, left, and Marissa Hartoin, 351st ARS aircraft commander, review in-flight checklists over Scotland, July, 23, 2020. The 351st ARS, as part of the 100th Air Refueling Wing, conducts air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 12:20 Photo ID: 6284916 VIRIN: 200723-F-QO224-1128 Resolution: 5754x3573 Size: 1.14 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Behind The Scenes: 100th ARW airpower [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.