    Behind The Scenes: 100th ARW airpower [Image 4 of 6]

    Behind The Scenes: 100th ARW airpower

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Cooper Murphy, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, briefs Capt. Marissa Hartoin, 351st Air Refueling Squadron aircraft commander, during a pre-flight check at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 23, 2020. The 351st ARS provides operational air refueling, aeromedical evacuation, airlift and rapid contingency response options for U.S. and NATO fighter, bomber and support and reconnaissance aircraft in the European and African theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 12:20
    Photo ID: 6284914
    VIRIN: 200723-F-QO224-1100
    Resolution: 6622x4516
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind The Scenes: 100th ARW airpower [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    NATO
    Culture
    RAF Mildenhall
    Readiness
    KC-135 Stratotankers
    351st Air Refueling Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th OSS
    Combat Crew Communications

