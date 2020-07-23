Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Frocking Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Frocking Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 23, 2020) Operations Specialist 1st Class Brandon Adams and Operations Specialist 1st Class Kyle Boyerhanks participate in a frocking ceremony at Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes July 23. The command frocked 19 Sailors to 1st class petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Electronics Technician Lee Steen/Released)

    TAGS

    Frocking
    1st Class Petty Officer
    CSCSU Great Lakes
    Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes

