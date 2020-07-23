GREAT LAKES (July 23, 2020)— Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes held a frocking ceremony for Sailors who advanced to 1st class petty officer July 23.
The frocking ceremony, where Sailors receive the right to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of their next rank, is a Navy tradition that precedes actual advancement.
“Congratulations to the 19 Sailors on their achievement in advancing to 1st class petty officer,” said CSCSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shaun Fischer. “You are the core of our Navy’s workforce and you should be proud of your achievement. Thank you for embracing the Navy’s Core Values - Honor, Courage and Commitment. BRAVO ZULU!”
Advancing to 1st class petty officers were:
Operations Specialist 1st Class Brandon Adams
Operations Specialist 1st Class Kyle Boyerhanks
Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Analisa Cadena
Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class James Dehoman
Gunner's Mate 1st Class Tasen Enoch
Fire Controlman 1st Class Michael Floresca
Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Karin Gore
Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical 1st Class Vladimir Govorkov
Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Aaron Jackson
Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Marnisha Jones
Fire Controlman 1st Class Jeremy Lance
Fire Controlman 1st Class Jonathan Lawrence
Electronics Technician 1st Class Robert McGriff
Fire Controlman 1st Class Jesse Shnaekel
Electronics Technician 1st Class Tristan Smith
Fire Controlman 1st Class Jamie Stewart
Gunner's Mate 1st Class Anthony Thurston
Electronics Technician 1st Class Eric Weber
Quartermaster 1st Class Marcus Young
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 12:18
|Story ID:
|374551
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Frocking Ceremony, by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT