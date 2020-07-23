Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Frocking Ceremony

    Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 23, 2020) Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Story by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES (July 23, 2020)— Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes held a frocking ceremony for Sailors who advanced to 1st class petty officer July 23.

    The frocking ceremony, where Sailors receive the right to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of their next rank, is a Navy tradition that precedes actual advancement.

    “Congratulations to the 19 Sailors on their achievement in advancing to 1st class petty officer,” said CSCSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shaun Fischer. “You are the core of our Navy’s workforce and you should be proud of your achievement. Thank you for embracing the Navy’s Core Values - Honor, Courage and Commitment. BRAVO ZULU!”

    Advancing to 1st class petty officers were:

    Operations Specialist 1st Class Brandon Adams
    Operations Specialist 1st Class Kyle Boyerhanks
    Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Analisa Cadena
    Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class James Dehoman
    Gunner's Mate 1st Class Tasen Enoch
    Fire Controlman 1st Class Michael Floresca
    Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Karin Gore
    Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical 1st Class Vladimir Govorkov
    Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Aaron Jackson
    Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Marnisha Jones
    Fire Controlman 1st Class Jeremy Lance
    Fire Controlman 1st Class Jonathan Lawrence
    Electronics Technician 1st Class Robert McGriff
    Fire Controlman 1st Class Jesse Shnaekel
    Electronics Technician 1st Class Tristan Smith
    Fire Controlman 1st Class Jamie Stewart
    Gunner's Mate 1st Class Anthony Thurston
    Electronics Technician 1st Class Eric Weber
    Quartermaster 1st Class Marcus Young

