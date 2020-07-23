CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Frocking Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 23, 2020) Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 23, 2020) Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes Sailors awaiting their frocking ceremony July 23. The command frocked 19 Sailors to 1st class petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Electronics Technician Lee Steen/Released) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (July 23, 2020)— Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes held a frocking ceremony for Sailors who advanced to 1st class petty officer July 23.



The frocking ceremony, where Sailors receive the right to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of their next rank, is a Navy tradition that precedes actual advancement.



“Congratulations to the 19 Sailors on their achievement in advancing to 1st class petty officer,” said CSCSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shaun Fischer. “You are the core of our Navy’s workforce and you should be proud of your achievement. Thank you for embracing the Navy’s Core Values - Honor, Courage and Commitment. BRAVO ZULU!”



Advancing to 1st class petty officers were:



Operations Specialist 1st Class Brandon Adams

Operations Specialist 1st Class Kyle Boyerhanks

Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Analisa Cadena

Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class James Dehoman

Gunner's Mate 1st Class Tasen Enoch

Fire Controlman 1st Class Michael Floresca

Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Karin Gore

Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical 1st Class Vladimir Govorkov

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Aaron Jackson

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Marnisha Jones

Fire Controlman 1st Class Jeremy Lance

Fire Controlman 1st Class Jonathan Lawrence

Electronics Technician 1st Class Robert McGriff

Fire Controlman 1st Class Jesse Shnaekel

Electronics Technician 1st Class Tristan Smith

Fire Controlman 1st Class Jamie Stewart

Gunner's Mate 1st Class Anthony Thurston

Electronics Technician 1st Class Eric Weber

Quartermaster 1st Class Marcus Young