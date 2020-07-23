GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 23, 2020) Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Marnisha Jones and Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Aaron Jackson participate in a frocking ceremony at Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes July 23. The command frocked 19 Sailors to 1st class petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Electronics Technician Lee Steen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 12:18
|Photo ID:
|6284908
|VIRIN:
|200723-N-N0490-5003
|Resolution:
|3300x2200
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Frocking Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Frocking Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT