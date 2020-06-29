A KC-135R Stratotanker from the 186th Air Refueling Wing waits to refuel fighters from the 96th Test Wing during a test flight over the Gulf of Mexico, June 29, 2020. In addition to supporting developmental testing with Air Force Materiel Command, the 186th ARW of the Mississippi Air National Guard augments Air Mobility Command for worldwide contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 07:58
|Photo ID:
|6284596
|VIRIN:
|200702-F-KF149-0003
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, Stratotanker over the Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS
