    Stratotanker over the Gulf [Image 3 of 3]

    Stratotanker over the Gulf

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    40th Flight Test Squadron

    A KC-135R Stratotanker from the 186th Air Refueling Wing waits to refuel fighters from the 96th Test Wing during a test flight over the Gulf of Mexico, June 29, 2020. In addition to supporting developmental testing with Air Force Materiel Command, the 186th ARW of the Mississippi Air National Guard augments Air Mobility Command for worldwide contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire

