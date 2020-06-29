Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stratotanker over the Gulf [Image 2 of 3]

    Stratotanker over the Gulf

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    40th Flight Test Squadron

    A KC-135R Stratotanker from the 186th Air Refueling Wing at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Miss. prepares to refuel fighters from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida over the Gulf of Mexico, June 29, 2020. The 186th ARW's primary mission is to provide rapid global mobility and agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 07:58
    Photo ID: 6284595
    VIRIN: 200702-F-KF149-0002
    Resolution: 4640x3034
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stratotanker over the Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stratotanker over the Gulf
    Stratotanker over the Gulf
    Stratotanker over the Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    Air Force Mobility Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT