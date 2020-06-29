A KC-135R Stratotanker from the 186th Air Refueling Wing at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Miss. prepares to refuel fighters from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida over the Gulf of Mexico, June 29, 2020. The 186th ARW's primary mission is to provide rapid global mobility and agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 07:58 Photo ID: 6284595 VIRIN: 200702-F-KF149-0002 Resolution: 4640x3034 Size: 2.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stratotanker over the Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.