A KC-135R Stratotanker from the 186th Air Refueling Wing at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Miss. prepares to refuel fighters from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida over the Gulf of Mexico, June 29, 2020. The 186th ARW's primary mission is to provide rapid global mobility and agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 07:58
|Photo ID:
|6284595
|VIRIN:
|200702-F-KF149-0002
|Resolution:
|4640x3034
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Stratotanker over the Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
