Stratotanker over the Gulf

A KC-135R Stratotanker from the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon from Eglin Air Force Base during a test flight over the Gulf of Mexico, June 29, 2020. In addition to supporting developmental testing with the Air Force Materiel Command, the 186th ARW augments Air Mobility Command for worldwide contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 Photo by MSgt Tristan McIntire