Yokota CBRN Training

Members of Yokota Air Base practice inspecting their gas masks while maintaining COVID-19 social distancing standards during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2020. Emergency Management specialists train members to quickly respond to any disaster, natural or man-made, whether at home or in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith)

