Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Yokota CBRN Training [Image 2 of 8]

    Yokota CBRN Training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith 

    AFN Tokyo

    Members of Yokota Air Base practice inspecting their gas masks while maintaining COVID-19 social distancing standards during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2020. Emergency Management specialists train members to quickly respond to any disaster, natural or man-made, whether at home or in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 02:39
    Photo ID: 6284444
    VIRIN: 200722-F-CC655-007
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota CBRN Training [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Thomas Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota CBRN Training
    Yokota CBRN Training
    Yokota CBRN Training
    Yokota CBRN Training
    Yokota CBRN Training
    Yokota CBRN Training
    Yokota CBRN Training
    Yokota CBRN Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota CBRN training adapts to pandemic constraints

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    gas mask
    CBRN
    class
    training
    MOPP gear
    social distancing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT