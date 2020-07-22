Yokota CBRN Training

Tech. Sgt. Sungka Vongkhamchanh (left) and SrA Joel Wilson (right) from the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron begin donning their readiness gear while maintaining social distance during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2020. Emergency Management specialists train members to quickly respond to any disaster, natural or man-made, whether at home or in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith)

