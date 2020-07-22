Tech. Sgt. Sungka Vongkhamchanh, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of equipment support, inspects his gas mask during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2020. Emergency Management specialists train members to quickly respond to any disaster, natural or man-made, whether at home or in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 02:39 Photo ID: 6284449 VIRIN: 200722-F-CC655-003 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 8.03 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota CBRN Training [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Thomas Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.