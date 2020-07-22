Yokota CBRN Training

Members of Yokota Air Base practice donning MOPP level 2 readiness gear during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2020. Emergency Management specialists train members to quickly respond to any disaster, natural or man-made, whether at home or in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith)

