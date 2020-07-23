200723-N-JL568-1115 WATERS EAST OF JAPAN (July 23, 2020) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Powell, from Temecula, Calif., fights a class alpha fire during a general quarters v aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 22:55
|Photo ID:
|6284361
|VIRIN:
|200723-N-JL568-1115
|Resolution:
|4402x3144
|Size:
|640.37 KB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh General Quarters [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
